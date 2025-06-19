Court suspends arrest warrants for KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur in weapons, liquor case

Gandapur assured the court that the replies would be submitted after budget presentation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in Islamabad has suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the weapons and liquor recovery case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard the case in which Gandapur personally appeared before the court. His lawyer, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hasan, informed the court that the Peshawar High Court had already granted interim bail to the Chief Minister until July 3.

He requested the suspension of the non-bailable arrest warrants following Gandapur’s court appearance.

The court inquired about the submission of responses under Section 342. Gandapur assured the court that the replies would be submitted after the presentation of the provincial budget.

The court then suspended the non-bailable arrest warrants and adjourned the hearing until July 2.

It is worth mentioning that the case, filed at Islamabad’s Bara Kahu police station, alleged the recovery of illegal arms and liquor from Gandapur.