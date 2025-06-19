Bilawal represented Pakistan globally during tough times: Aseefa Zardari

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto Zardari lauded Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for representing Pakistan on the global stage during difficult times and called for prioritising education and addressing power shortages affecting the poor.

Addressing the National Assembly session, Aseefa began by paying tribute to the country's armed forces for defending the homeland.

She commended Bilawal Bhutto for showcasing Pakistan's positive image internationally during testing times. She asserted that if the nation faces another crisis, every woman, child, and youth will stand up for the country.

She emphasised the need to increase funding for education, calling it a national priority. “It is shameful that in 2025, many people are still deprived of electricity,” she said, highlighting that some regions face up to 15 hours of load-shedding, worsening the plight of the poor and working classes.

Aseefa reaffirmed that the PPP remained committed to the politics of public service and will continue to raise its voice for the underprivileged and marginalized segments of society.