Hot and dry weather to prevail across country: PMD

The Met Office has issued a warning for very hot weather conditions in the plain areas.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather across most parts of the country on Wednesday, with severe heat expected during the daytime, particularly in plain areas.

Isolated rain-thunderstorms are, however, likely in Kashmir and adjoining hilly regions.

The Met Office has issued a warning for very hot weather conditions in the plain areas of the country from June 18 to 21. Citizens, especially children, women, and the elderly, are urged to take precautionary measures.

The authorities advise the public to avoid direct sunlight between 11:00am to 4:00pm, stay indoors as much as possible, and keep hydrated to minimize heat-related risks.

In Islamabad, hot and dry weather is expected with intense heat during the day. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will experience hot and dry conditions, with very hot weather in plain areas during the daytime.

Sindh will face mainly hot and humid conditions, with extreme heat expected in upper and central parts of the province. In Balochistan, hot and dry weather is likely in most parts, with very hot temperatures in southern and eastern districts.

Kashmir is expected to see partly cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms, while Gilgit-Baltistan will remain generally dry with partly cloudy conditions.

