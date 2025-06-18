Ishaq Dar, UK FM discuss regional security situation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, on Tuesday received a telephone call from the UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy.

During the telephonic conversation, both the leaders expressed deep concerns over the fast deteriorating regional security situation in the wake of Iran-Israel conflict.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister highlighted the serious threats to peace and stability in the region and beyond, stemming from Israel’s unjustified attacks on Iran, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Both leaders stressed the need to defuse Iran-Israel tensions and prevent further escalation.

