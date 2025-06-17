Pakistan is next target of US, Israel, claims Hafiz Naeem

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan is next target of US, Israel, claims Hafiz Naeem

Naeem further claimed that Pakistan is the next target of Israel and the U.S

Follow on Published On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 15:27:48 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) –Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman on Tuesday claimed that Israel and the United States have set their sights on Pakistan as their next target.

Speaking at a press conference in Mansoorah, Lahore, Naeem said that the United States has emerged as the most hypocritical global power. He criticised the U.S. for speaking of ceasefire on one hand while continuing to provide military aid to Israel on the other. He also noted that the U.S. is accusing Iran of developing nuclear weapons.

He stated that the United States is responsible for genocide and unjust killings, and emphasized that all Muslim countries stand with Iran. He warned that certain nations supporting Israel should remember that Israel's dream is the creation of a “Greater Israel.” He added that Israel wants to expand its borders by enforcing regime change in Iran.

Naeem further claimed that Pakistan is the next target of Israel and the U.S., and that this has been expressed openly by them at times. He said that Pakistan's nuclear program is a thorn in Israel's side.

He criticised U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that although he came to power under the banner of peace, he is instead destroying it. He said Trump's mediation cannot resolve the Kashmir issue, and that supporting Iran is the responsibility of all Muslim countries—otherwise, none will be spared.

The JI chief also criticised the Pakistani government for raising fuel prices under the pretext of global market rates. He argued that if the petroleum levy were removed, prices would drop by 40%. He added that the recent federal budget has imposed excessive taxes on the public.

