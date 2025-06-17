Saif lashes out at govt for petroleum prices hike

Says increase in petroleum prices leads to a rise in the cost of all essential food items

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Tuesday strongly criticised the federal and Punjab governments’ budgets, stating that even before the start of the new fiscal year, a "petrol bomb" has been dropped on the public. He warned that the increase in petroleum product prices will trigger a new wave of inflation.

Saif said that the federal government has imposed a new 2.5% tax on petroleum products, which will directly burden the common man with rising costs. He noted that as the new fiscal year begins, the prices of petrol and other commodities are expected to soar.

He added that any increase in petroleum prices leads to a rise in the cost of all essential food items, further worsening the plight of the poor. He labeled the federal budget as “anti-poor and pro-rich.”

Commenting on the Punjab government’s budget, Saif said that public issues have been completely ignored. He noted that the agriculture sector in Punjab was entirely overlooked, and no relief was provided to struggling farmers. Due to flawed policies of what he termed a "fake government," farmers in Punjab have suffered losses amounting to Rs. 2,200 billion.

He further stated that once again, the Punjab government has prioritizsed only commission-based projects and failed to provide free healthcare facilities like those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also offered support, saying that if Punjab faces difficulties in delivering healthcare services, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is ready to cooperate. He said the KP government, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, has aligned its budget with the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, prioritising public welfare and including various social welfare projects.

