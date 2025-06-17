CJCSC confers civil award on eminent scientists, engineers

Pakistan Pakistan CJCSC confers civil award on eminent scientists, engineers

10 officers received Sitara-i-Imtiaz

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 15:02:22 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers working under National Command Authority for their meritorious services, said ISPR.

The CJCSA bestowed the awards on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari the Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

It said a total of 47 officers received awards. Among these, 10 officers received Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 21 President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 16 officers received Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

