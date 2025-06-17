PM directs authorities to connect Reko Diq to railway network

The meeting included a briefing on the future needs of cargo and transportation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed that Reko Diq be connected to the national railway network by 2028.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the upgradation of Pakistan Railways and its extension to Reko Diq.

The meeting included a briefing on the future needs of cargo and transportation, focusing on the development of Pakistan Railways, including the upgradation of ML-1 and ML-3.

The PM instructed the formation of an inter-ministerial committee to arrange financing for the railway's upgradation and its extension to Reko Diq. The committee will present concrete proposals regarding the funding required for Pakistan Railways' development and expansion to Reko Diq.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan Railways is the backbone of the country's economy and communication network, serving as an affordable, fast, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation.

He added that linking Reko Diq to the railway network would contribute to the development of Balochistan's mining and minerals sector and create new employment opportunities for the local population.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, and other senior government officials.

