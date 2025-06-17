Pakistan aligns with China's GDI to fast-track Sustainable Development Goals

Pakistan is well-positioned to integrate GDI into its development framework

(Web Desk) - The Global Development Initiative (GDI), championed by China, seeks to accelerate progress toward the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through partnerships in eight priority areas, including climate resilience, poverty alleviation, digital development, and green growth.

With deep strategic ties between Pakistan and China, including cooperation under CPEC, Pakistan is well-positioned to integrate GDI into its development framework.

Purpose

To finalize a multi-stakeholder program that anchors GDI within Pakistan’s policy, academic, and youth spheres, and establishes GDI as a recognizable, action-oriented platform for development.

Key Objectives

1. Engage Parliamentarians and Policymakers

Convene consultations to integrate GDI in national development discourse and strategies.

Secure buy-in from political leadership for cross-sector GDI implementation.

2. Mainstream GDI through Public Awareness.

Launch campaigns to make GDI a household name linked to innovation, inclusion, and growth.

Promote GDI’s alignment with Vision 2025 and SDG goals.

3. Youth Engagement and Academic Research

Establish GDI-focused research hubs and programs in universities.

Organize student-led focus groups and awareness drives.

Promote curriculum linkages and university sensitization efforts.

4. Program Design and Mobilization

Finalize a national program with thematic components on climate resilience, digital innovation, financial literacy, and green enterprise.

Mobilize partnerships and resources for implementation.

5. Integrate Global Security Dimensions

Promote GDI as a tool for human security by addressing root causes of instability such as poverty, resource scarcity, and climate change.

Highlight the importance of regional peace and multilateralism for development continuity.

Support policy coherence between GDI, national resilience planning, and international security cooperation (e.g. disaster response, climate-related displacement, cyber-security in digital growth).

