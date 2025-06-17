Pakistan, UAE discuss regional situation in wake of Israeli strikes against Iran

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, UAE discuss regional situation in wake of Israeli strikes against Iran

Dar, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 13:42:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday received a call from his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders discussed the evolving regional situation in the wake of Israel's military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

They expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions and underscored the urgent need to support efforts for ensuring regional peace and stability.

A day earlier, Dar spoke with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. The two leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating regional situation, in the wake of the unjustified Israeli aggression against Iran.

They reaffirmed their commitment to work closely for maintaining peace and stability in the region and beyond.

