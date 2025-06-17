KP govt allocates massive funds for 2,159 development projects in 2025–26 budget

The highest allocation has been made for the road infrastructure sector

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has earmarked significant funds for development projects in the upcoming fiscal year 2025–26, with a total of 2,159 schemes proposed, including 810 new ones.

According to the provincial finance department, the highest allocation has been made for the road infrastructure sector, which includes 221 new development projects—the largest number across all sectors. The health department will see 93 new schemes, while 69 have been proposed for water supply and 60 for municipal service delivery.

Other sectors benefiting from the budget include education and forestry with 29 new projects each, agriculture with 18, and the industrial sector with 22.

The total estimated cost for all new projects stands at Rs. 88.13 billion. Including ongoing schemes, the total portfolio will comprise 1,349 ongoing and 810 new projects.

The provincial government claims that these initiatives will not only enhance infrastructure but also generate employment and improve the delivery of public services across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.