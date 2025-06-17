Pakistan rejects baseless reports of supplying missiles to Iran

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan has vehemently denied recent international and social media reports claiming that it supplied non-nuclear ballistic missiles to Iran amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Security and diplomatic sources in Islamabad have categorically rejected these allegations, terming them "baseless, frivolous, and part of a propaganda campaign."

The reports, which gained traction on various platforms, suggested Pakistan's involvement in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. However, officials in Islamabad clarified that there is no truth to these assertions.

Diplomatic sources specifically dismissed a statement circulating on social media, falsely attributing a claim to Pakistan about delivering a "nuclear response" against Israel in support of Iran.

They also clarified that any suggestion of Pakistan's military joining the conflict alongside Iran is entirely fabricated.

Senior security officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that these allegations are a deliberate misinformation campaign orchestrated by certain foreign and Indian media outlets and their affiliates, aimed at maligning Pakistan's image and drawing it into "manufactured controversies."

Pakistan has consistently advocated for regional stability and a peaceful resolution to conflicts. The denial comes as Israel and Iran continue to exchange missile attacks, intensifying calls from the international community for de-escalation.