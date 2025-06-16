Ishaq Dar, Egyptian Foreign Minister discuss regional tensions over phone

Both leaders express concern over escalating Iran-Israel conflict and agree to work together

Mon, 16 Jun 2025 23:43:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdel Aaty, during which the two leaders expressed deep concern over the deteriorating regional situation in light of the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

According to the Foreign Office, both foreign ministers strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Iran and emphasized the urgent need to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The spokesperson further stated that the two ministers agreed to maintain close cooperation in the interest of regional peace and stability, reaffirming their commitment to work jointly toward restoring calm in the Middle East.