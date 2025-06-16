Security forces kill five Indian sponsored terrorists in KP

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces kill five Indian sponsored terrorists in KP

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 14:29:40 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces have killed five terrorists belonging to Indian proxy in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press release, said the operations were conducted on June 15 and 16.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in Peshawar, on reported presence of Indian sponsored terrorists.

During the conduct of operation, own troops skillfully surrounded and effectively engaged their location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Indian sponsored terrorists, including Kharji Haris and Kharji Baseer, were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in North Waziristan District and in ensuing fire exchange, one more terrorist was killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian aponsored terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.

