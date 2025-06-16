Flight operation disrupted in Pakistan, Middle East amid Iran-Israel tensions

Pakistan Pakistan Flight operation disrupted in Pakistan, Middle East amid Iran-Israel tensions

In Pakistan, at least 16 flights have been canceled and many others delayed

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 13:52:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel have disrupted international flight operations across several countries, including Pakistan, Iraq, and Qatar, causing widespread delays and cancellations.

In Pakistan, at least 16 flights have been canceled and many others delayed. Karachi has seen the cancellation of eight flights to Jeddah, Mashhad, Baghdad, and Tehran due to regional airspace restrictions.

Two flights from Islamabad to Najaf, operated by a foreign airline, were also canceled.

Additionally, flights from Jeddah, Dubai, Bahrain, and Ras Al Khaimah to Islamabad are also experiencing delays.

Amid the regional conflict, Saudi Airlines has canceled all flights to Iran and Iraq scheduled for today and June 17.

Also Read: Pakistanis asked not to travel to Iran amid escalations

Similarly, flights to and from Russia, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have also been grounded.

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended its operations to Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

Meanwhile, UAE-based airlines have halted all flights to Israel, Iran, and Iraq until June 20.

German airline Lufthansa has also suspended its services to Israel, Iraq, Iran, Oman, and Lebanon. Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines has canceled all flights to Iran until June 19.

Air travel in the region remains uncertain as airlines continue to monitor the volatile security situation.