PM Shehbaz takes notice of FBR's proposal to arrest traders

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz takes notice of FBR's proposal to arrest traders

A meeting has been called to deliberate on the proposal.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 13:37:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) proposal to arrest traders.

According to FBR sources, the prime minister has taken notice of the proposal to empower FBR with the authority to arrest individuals involved in tax fraud.

A meeting has been called to deliberate on the proposal.

Sources say the meeting will be attended by the finance minister, FBR chairman, and the law minister. During the meeting, the Finance Minister and FBR Chairman will brief the Prime Minister on the proposed arrest powers.

As per sources, the Finance Bill includes a proposal for the arrest and imprisonment, up to 10 years—of traders involved in tax fraud.

It is worth noting that the Senate Standing Committee on Finance has also opposed this amendment.