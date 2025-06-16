All parties must unite for a way forward to end stalemate: Asad Umar

Says PML-N’s claim that they sacrificed politics to save the state is baseless

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former federal finance minister Asad Umar on Monday expressed strong concerns about the current government, the national budget, and the country’s political situation, stating that Pakistan is currently stuck in a dangerous political quagmire. He emphasised that all political parties must come together to devise a way out.

Speaking to the media, he said that the PML-N’s claim that they sacrificed politics to save the state is baseless, adding that the state was already strong. He said the PML-N needs to reassess and reform its political approach.

Criticizsing the government’s handling of the economy, he said that the current budget gives the impression that there are two different Pakistans: over Rs. 1,500 billion has been collected from salaried individuals, while only Rs. 100 million has been collected from the trader class.

The former finance minister also strongly criticised the proposed Rs. 90 per liter tax on petroleum products and the new carbon levy, claiming that to make the budget deficit appear smaller, Rs. 1,450 billion was taken from the public and deposited in banks which he described as a deception against the people.

Referring to the economic performance of the previous PTI government, he stated that 5.4 million jobs were created during their first three years in office.

On regional issues, he said that Pakistan is located in a dangerous region where India still harbors aggressive intentions. He praised Pakistan’s armed forces for always responding firmly to India’s provocations.

Condemning Israel's attack on Iran, he stated that the entire Muslim Ummah’s prayers are with Iran.

In conclusion, he urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to rise above personal interests and take practical steps to steer the country out of its political crisis.

