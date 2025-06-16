ATC rules Imran Khan cannot be forced into polygraph, but denial hindering probe

Khan not only declined to undergo tests but also avoided meeting with investigation team: ATC

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has issued a three-page written verdict on the prosecution’s request for conducting polygraph and photogrammetric tests of the former prime minister, Imran Khan, stating that despite being given full and fair opportunities to prove his innocence, no progress could be made due to his persistent refusal.

The court observed that while an ordinary accused is not usually given the option to refuse such tests, Imran Khan not only declined to undergo the tests but also avoided meeting with the investigation team. The court expressed concern over how a proper investigation could proceed under such circumstances.

According to the judgment, the repeated refusals by the PTI founder appeared to be an attempt to avoid trial. He was offered two chances to comply, both of which he declined. The court has now ruled out offering a third opportunity, citing no reasonable expectation of a positive outcome.

Judge Manzar Ali Gill noted that while the defense counsel was correct in asserting that a suspect cannot be forcibly subjected to such tests, the consistent refusal by the accused is obstructing the investigative process. The court has directed the investigating officers to complete the investigation using alternative technical methods.