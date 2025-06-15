KP Anti-Corruption recovers record Rs4.91 billion in FY 2024–25

It marked a significant 176.8% increase compared to the previous year.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Anti-Corruption Department has achieved a record recovery of Rs 4.91 billion during the fiscal year 2024–25, marking a significant 176.8% increase compared to the previous year.

According to official documents, the department recovered Rs 1.77 billion in FY 2023–24 and Rs 2.03 billion in FY 2022–23. The exceptional Rs 4.91 billion recovery this year not only reflected the department's robust performance but has also delivered substantial financial benefits to the province.

The KP Anti-Corruption Department attributed this achievement to effective operational strategies, improved oversight, and a commitment to transparency.

Officials have pledged to continue strict measures to eradicate corruption and safeguard public resources in the future.