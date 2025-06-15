Groom among three killed as vehicle plunges into river in Gilgit

All six victims belonged to the same family

GILGIT (Dunya News) - A tragic accident in Gilgit’s Chalt Nagar area claimed the lives of three people, including the groom, after a vehicle plunged into a river.

According to rescue officials, the groom was en route with family members to bring home the bride when the vehicle veered off the road while navigating a sharp turn and fell into the river. All six victims belonged to the same family.

Rescue authorities have so far recovered three bodies, while the search and recovery operation continues to retrieve the remaining victims from the river.

Last month, the bodies of four friends from Gujrat, who had been missing for a week, were recovered after their vehicle was found in a deep ravine near Satak Nala, close to Skardu.

All four young men were confirmed dead by rescue teams at the scene.

The ill-fated friends had embarked on a recreational trip to the northern areas on May 12 from Gujrat.

According to family sources, the last contact was made eight days ago, just before they departed from Hunza towards Skardu.

The victims were identified as Wasif Shahzad, 36, Umar Ehsan, 20, Salman Nasrullah Sandhu, 23, and Usman Dar, 23.

