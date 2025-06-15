KP prioritises health, education with major budget boost: Barrister Saif

Updated On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 11:58:02 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has stated that health and education remain the top priorities of the provincial government.

In a recent statement, Barrister Saif said that under the vision of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is placing special focus on improving healthcare and education services in the province. He highlighted that over 4.4 million citizens have received free medical treatment under the Sehat Card Plus program.

The Sehat Card now covers expensive and life-saving procedures including kidney, liver, bone marrow, and cochlear implants. The health budget has been increased by 19%, rising from Rs. 232 billion to Rs. 276 billion, while the education budget has seen an 11% increase from Rs. 327 billion to Rs. 363 billion.

Barrister Saif further shared that 16,000 teachers were hired last year, and Rs. 5 billion has been allocated this year to enroll out-of-school children. Additionally, funding for public universities in the province has been increased from Rs. 3 billion to Rs. 10 billion.