Saad Rafique discusses political, economic situation with PM Shehbaz

Sat, 14 Jun 2025 17:59:17 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former federal minister and PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Both the leaders discussed overall political and economic situation of the country.

During the meeting, Khawaja Saad Rafique congratulated the prime minister on presenting a people-friendly budget.

He termed the budget a positive step towards economic stability and public relief.

Earlier, the prime minister paid tribute to voluntary heroes for selflessly donating blood and stressed the need for increased public awareness in this regard.

“There is a need for increased public awareness about the critical need of regular blood donations for patients undergoing surgeries, childbirth and for those suffering from serious ailments like cancer and anemia,” the prime minister said in his message to the nation on World Blood Donor Day annually commemorated on June 14.

He said the day was commemorated to pay a global tribute to voluntary heroes who selflessly donate blood to join a noble cause of giving a second chance to live to millions of human beings, besides underscoring the urgency to ensure continued blood donations.