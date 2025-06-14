Unmasking the puppets of hybrid warfare

Pakistan Pakistan Unmasking the puppets of hybrid warfare

Mir Yar Baloch is known (BLA supporter) for his anti Pakistan rant and pro-Indian rhetoric

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 15:46:30 PKT

(Web Desk) – Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a Washington-based Think Tank founded by Yigal Carmon (a former Israeli Int Officer), launched the “Balochistan Studies Project” on 12 Jun 2025 and has appointed Mir Yar Baloch, as its Special Advisor.

Mir Yar Baloch is known (BLA supporter) for his anti Pakistan rant and pro-Indian rhetoric.

The digital ghost known as "Mir Yar Baloch" is not a voice for the people of Balochistan; it is a carefully crafted persona in a sophisticated information war against Pakistan. This entity, and the network supporting it, represents a textbook case of hybrid warfare designed to exploit national fault lines and undermine the state from within.

The Illegitimate Messenger:"Mir Yar Baloch" is an imposter

It is an artificial identity, widely believed to be operated by foreign intelligence agencies like India's RAW, masquerading under a Baloch name to hijack the narrative. By declaring a fictitious "independence" during moments of national crisis, this account reveals its true purpose: to create chaos and serve the geopolitical agenda of Pakistan's adversaries, not the interests of the Baloch people. This is a profound insult to the proud and patriotic Baloch who refuse to be pawns in a foreign game.

The Partisan "Think Tank" Front

The appointment of this fake persona as a "Special Advisor" to MEMRI's "Balochistan Studies Project" peels back another layer of the conspiracy. MEMRI is not a neutral academic institution. It is a Washington-based organization founded by former foreign intelligence officials and is known for promoting highly selective, partisan narratives that often align with the interests of states hostile to Pakistan. Launching a "Balochistan Studies Project" is not about genuine research; it is about studying how to weaponize grievances and engineer the balkanization of Pakistan.

The Axis of Disinformation

The nexus is clear and undeniable: a BLA-supporting, anti-Pakistan persona, serving Indian interests, is given a veneer of academic legitimacy by a partisan foreign think tank. This is not a coincidence; it is a coordinated campaign. Their shared objective is to bleed Pakistan by a thousand cuts, using ethnic and sectarian fiction as their weapon of choice. They don't want to solve problems; they want to create and magnify them.

The Real vs Fake

The real people of Balochistan desire peace, development, and prosperity as integrated citizens of Pakistan. They face challenges, which the state and its people are committed to resolving through dialogue and development. The manufactured voices of foreign-sponsored terrorists and their digital mouthpieces like "Mir Yar Baloch" only seek to sabotage this progress. They thrive on conflict, not resolution.

We must see this for what it is: fifth-generation warfare. The enemy is no longer just at the borders; it is on our screens, attempting to poison our minds. Pakistanis, and especially our Baloch brothers and sisters, must reject these puppets and their masters. Our strength lies in our unity and our ability to distinguish between genuine critique and foreign-sponsored sedition. Pakistan's future will be determined by its own people, not by intelligence-fronts operating from foreign capitals including New Delhi.