Israel targeting all muslim nations, says Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif expresses solidarity with Iran and vows to raise issue on international forums

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday strongly condemned Israel, accusing it of targeting all Muslim countries, and announced his intention to raise the matter at international forums.

In an exclusive conversation with Dunya News regarding Israel’s recent attack on Iran, Asif expressed Pakistan’s solidarity with Iran, calling it a brotherly nation with which Pakistan shares long-standing ties. “Our sympathies lie fully with Iran,” he said.

Asif emphasized that the ongoing tensions between Israel and Iran concern the broader Muslim world and warned of Israel’s aggression towards multiple Muslim nations. He stressed the need for collective action.

“The massacre in Gaza demands unity among all Muslim countries,” he stated, urging Muslim states to unite against what he described as a shared threat. “It’s time we stand together to confront a common enemy,” Asif concluded.

