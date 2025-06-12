Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over Ahmedabad plane crash

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over Ahmedabad plane crash

Sharif’s message struck a note of compassion and unity

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 12 Jun 2025 18:54:09 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in a plane crash in Ahmedabad, India.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Nawaz Sharif offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Air India plane crash.

In his message, he wrote that the devastating tragedy goes beyond borders and reminds us of our shared humanity.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of the precious lives lost in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. This devastating loss transcends borders and reminds us of our shared humanity. My deepest sympathies to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India. — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) June 12, 2025

He extended his deep sympathy to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India, saying that his thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families.

Sharif’s message struck a note of compassion and unity, highlighting how such incidents touch hearts on both sides of the border.

