JCP convenes key meeting on June 19

Pakistan Pakistan JCP convenes key meeting on June 19

The commission will review criteria for evaluating the annual performance of High Court judges

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 21:04:28 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A crucial meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has been scheduled for June 19 at 2pm in the Supreme Court building, Islamabad.

The agenda includes the extension of tenure for Supreme Court constitutional benches.

The commission will also review the criteria for evaluating the annual performance of High Court judges.

Additionally, a policy decision is expected under Article 175A of the Constitution.

Read also: JCP approves Justice Ali Baqar Najafi's elevation to Supreme Court

On April 11, the JCP appointed Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The JCP meeting, chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, approved the appointment of one additional judge to the Supreme Court.

The decision to appoint Justice Ali Baqar Najafi to the Supreme Court was made by majority vote.