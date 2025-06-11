Punjab budget presentation date rescheduled to June 16

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab budget presentation date rescheduled to June 16

The revised date means the Punjab Assembly will now take up the budget session on June 16

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 20:37:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to push back the presentation of its annual budget from June 13 to June 16, citing the need for more time to finalise the budget documents.

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, while speaking to Dunya News, confirmed the change and said that the government is working around the clock to put together a public-friendly, tax-free budget.

“We’re not going to slap any new taxes on the people,” the minister said. “We just need a few more days to get things in order and make sure everything is thoroughly prepared.”

Read also: Punjab govt to present budget 2025-26 on June 13

He assured that the upcoming budget will focus on relief for the masses, with no additional financial burden on citizens.

The government, he said, is bending over backwards to meet the expectations of the people while keeping development goals on track.

The revised date means the Punjab Assembly will now take up the budget session on June 16, where the financial roadmap for 2025–26 will be laid out.