Pakistan Pakistan ATC rejects police request to conduct another polygraph test of PTI founder in May 9 cases

PTI founder was given two opportunities to prove his innocence

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore dismissed the police's request to conduct polygraphic and photogrammetric tests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in connection with the May 9 cases.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul announced the verdict, stating that the PTI founder was given two opportunities to prove his innocence, but both were wasted due to his own ego and arrogance.

During the hearing, the investigating officer informed the court that the PTI founder is facing twelve cases, including the attack on Jinnah House, and that the requested tests were necessary for the completion of the investigation.

He added that the refusal of the accused to undergo the tests was causing delay in the case.

The court remarked that two chances had already been given to the accused for the tests, and granting a third opportunity would be a waste of time.

“It is the first case of its kind in Pakistan where a suspect is refusing to prove his innocence,” the judge remarked.

The court also noted that the accused is not in police custody but rather in jail, and if he refuses the tests, the police have no authority to force him.

Subsequently, the court dismissed the investigation officer’s request and directed that the legal proceedings continue according to the law.