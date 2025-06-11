PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction as PSX hits historic high

PM Shehbaz expresses satisfaction as PSX hits historic high

Prime Minister credits investor confidence, people-friendly budget, and economic team’s effort

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 17:06:02 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the stock market reaching a historic high of 124,000 points.

In a statement, he said the bullish trend in the stock market reflects the confidence of investors and the business community in the people-friendly budget.

He mentioned that no additional tax burden has been imposed on the common man in the budget, and an increase in salaries and reduction in taxes will provide relief to the salaried class.

The prime minister said the journey of economic development has begun. He said that we all must work together to improve the lives of ordinary people.

He said the reduction in inflation, and increase in foreign exchange reserves, remittances and exports have been made possible due to the tireless efforts of the economic team.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan’s return from the brink of default and the beginning of economic stability and growth is nothing short of a miracle. He said this exemplary economic turnaround, achieved through the hard work of the economic team and by prioritizing Pakistan's national interests, will be remembered in history in golden words.