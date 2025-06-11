Govt fails to achieve targets despite political manoeuvering: Barrister Gohar

He remarked that the government has made zero progress on structural reforms

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 09:07:05 PKT

ISLAMABAD ( Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Barrister Gohar, has stated that despite extensive political wheeling and dealing, the government has failed to achieve any of its objectives.

Speaking exclusively to Dunya News, following the announcement of the 2025–26 federal budget, Barrister Gohar criticised the government’s performance, highlighting that Pakistan’s economic growth remains the lowest among developing countries.

He remarked that the government has made zero progress on structural reforms and pension reforms, and has not been able to privatise even a single state institution. “Politics must be separated from the economy. The government should act on our constructive proposals,” he urged.

Barrister Gohar also announced that PTI will launch a nationwide protest campaign, but this time it will not head toward Islamabad. “A massive number of people will join the demonstrations,” he added.