Scorching heatwave grips Pakistan as temperatures soar to 50°C

Pakistan Pakistan Scorching heatwave grips Pakistan as temperatures soar to 50°C

Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, and Dadu reported highs of 47°C

Follow on Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 08:50:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A severe heatwave has engulfed the country, with temperatures reaching a scorching 50°C in Bhakkar and Dera Ismail Khan.

Other cities are also experiencing extreme heat, with Bannu, Sargodha, Noorpur Thal, and Sibi recording 49°C. Meanwhile, temperatures hit 48°C in Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Jacobabad, and Mandi Bahauddin. Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, and Dadu reported highs of 47°C.

In Nawabshah, Bahawalpur, Peshawar, and Islamabad, temperatures climbed to 46°C. Weather forecasts indicated that during June 11 and 12, upper regions may see temperatures 5 to 7 degrees above normal, while southern areas could be 4 to 6 degrees higher than average.

The intense heatwave is expected to persist until Thursday. Authorities have advised citizens to take precautionary measures to stay safe.