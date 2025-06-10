Four die, one critical after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning water tank

Tragic domestic accident in Karachi owning to lack of awareness

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A tragic incident occurred in the Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi where four people lost their lives and one remains in critical condition after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a water tank at a residence.

According to rescue sources, the incident happened when a residential water tank became contaminated with sewage water, leading to the buildup of poisonous gas. As individuals entered the tank for cleaning, they lost consciousness due to suffocation caused by the gas.

Rescue teams and police arrived at the scene promptly after being informed. Two individuals were pronounced dead on the spot, while three others were rushed to Jinnah Hospital in an unconscious state. Unfortunately, two more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. One person remains in critical condition.