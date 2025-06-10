PTI rejects 'IMF-imposed' budget, vows protest in parliament

Parliamentary committee declares current government illegitimate; demands live coverage of speeches

Updated On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 19:42:31 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) — The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary committee denounced the current government as "illegitimate" and said it had no moral or legal mandate to present the IMF-imposed budget.

The PTI concluded its session by issuing a strongly worded statement rejecting the federal budget for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The party declared its intent to stage robust protests in both the National Assembly and the Senate.

The document described the budget as being dictated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), asserting that PTI would not accept what it called an “IMF budget.”

The committee also expressed strong disapproval of National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, accusing him of partisanship. “The Speaker must act as a custodian of the House, not as a representative of any political party,” the statement read.

During the meeting, PTI lawmakers voiced concern over the worsening economic conditions of the common citizen, saying the public continues to suffer under inflation and poverty while the ruling elite remained immersed in luxuries. The party vowed to protest at every available opportunity during the budget session.

The committee also condemned what it called "fake cases and political victimisation" of party founder Imran Khan. It called for a unified and strategic approach to secure the release of incarcerated PTI leaders.

Additionally, the party announced it would raise the issue of censorship of its lawmakers’ speeches, demanding that the National Assembly Secretariat and the Speaker ensure their addresses are broadcast live. It was further decided that if the national broadcaster fails to air these speeches, PTI will protest both inside and outside Parliament.

The statement also included a condemnation of alleged rigging in the by-elections held in PP-52, Sumbarial, vowing to bring the matter to public and parliamentary attention.