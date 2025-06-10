Pakistani delegation discusses India's aggression in meeting with UK parliament speaker

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistani delegation discusses India's aggression in meeting with UK parliament speaker

Pakistan alarmed over India’s move to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 10 Jun 2025 17:25:26 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - A high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by former Foreign Minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, met with the House of Commons speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, in London.

The meeting comes amid heightened regional tensions following the recent Pahalgam incident.

During the exchange, Bhutto-Zardari apprised Speaker Hoyle of Pakistan’s serious concerns regarding what he described as “baseless and fabricated” accusations levelled by India in the aftermath of the incident—allegations, he stressed, that were made without any credible investigation.

Drawing attention to India’s subsequent military actions, Bhutto-Zardari underscored what he termed as “unprovoked hostilities” that have reportedly resulted in the loss of innocent civilian lives in Pakistan, including women and children. He further raised Pakistan’s alarm over India’s move to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty—calling it a grave violation of international law and inter-state agreements.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace and regional stability, the PPP Chairman reiterated Islamabad’s principled position of pursuing dialogue and multilateral cooperation. He emphasised that sustainable peace in South Asia remains unattainable without a fair and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and relevant Security Council resolutions.

More to read: Bilawal tells UN chief India's belligerent posture risks peace in region



The delegation also urged the Speaker to consider the serious humanitarian consequences of India’s unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, warning that New Delhi's actions risk setting a dangerous precedent of weaponising water in the region.

The Pakistani side cautioned against normalising what they described as India’s “pattern of unprovoked aggression”, arguing that such conduct threatens to erode the rules-based international order. The need for all nations to uphold international treaties and agreements was strongly emphasised.

In response, Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle reiterated the longstanding and cordial nature of Pakistan relations, which span several decades. He acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani community to British society and reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region.

The high-level Pakistani delegation included Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik; Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change and former Information Minister Senator Sherry Rehman; Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs Committee Hina Rabbani Khar; former Minister for Commerce and Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan; MQM parliamentary leader in the Senate and former Maritime Affairs Minister Senator Faisal Ali Subzwari; Senator Bushra Anjum Butt; former foreign secretaries Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua; and Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Mohammad Faisal.