Four youth drown while bathing in Qadirabad Barrage, Lower Jhelum Canal

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) — Four young men drowned in two separate incidents while bathing in Qadirabad Barrage and the Lower Jhelum Canal.

In the first incident, two residents of the nearby village Kalianwala drowned while swimming at Qadirabad Barrage.

Both had ventured into deep water and could not be saved.

Their bodies were recovered by locals.

In the second incident near Head Sukhli Hila, two more youths drowned while bathing in the Lower Jhelum Canal.

Rescue teams later recovered their bodies after an operation.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid swimming in deep or unsafe water bodies during the summer season.

 

 

 

