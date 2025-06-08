Fire destroys three factories in Karachi's Landhi area

The blaze initially erupted in one of the factories, but strong winds caused the flames to spread

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A massive fire broke out in the Landhi Export Processing Zone early Sunday morning, completely blazing three factories.

According to fire brigade officials, the blaze initially erupted around 4:00am in one of the factories, but strong winds caused the flames to spread to two adjacent units.

The affected factories included two dealing in used clothing and one producing oil-based products. A total of over a dozen fire tenders, including newly dispatched five vehicles and two additional snorkels, are part of the ongoing firefighting operation.

Rescue teams are facing difficulties due to heavy smoke, but officials reported that the fire has been contained from spreading further. Efforts to fully extinguish the flames are still underway, and factory goods are being salvaged wherever possible.

Thankfully, due to Eid holidays, the factories were closed, and no casualties have been reported. However, authorities have launched an inquiry into the extent of financial losses caused by the incident.