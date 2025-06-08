CM Maryam orders streets washed, rosewater sprayed under clean Punjab campaign

Pakistan Pakistan CM Maryam orders streets washed, rosewater sprayed under clean Punjab campaign

Chief Minister stated that under the program, over 130,000 sanitation workers are actively engaged

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 12:09:41 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has directed that streets across the province be washed and sprayed with rosewater as part of the ongoing Clean Punjab campaign.

In a post shared on X, the Chief Minister stated that under the program, over 130,000 sanitation workers are actively engaged, supported by machinery worth Rs. 30 billion. Monitoring is being conducted via Safe City cameras, and for the first time, drones are also being used to ensure the timely collection and disposal of animal waste.

She emphasised that streets, intersections, and markets must appear visibly clean, and alongside the removal of sacrificial waste, roads should be thoroughly washed and refreshed with rosewater to enhance hygiene and public satisfaction.

According to a report by the Local Government Department, the first day of Eid saw the disposal of 110,000 tons of animal waste across Punjab. This year, for the first time, the cleanliness operation extended into rural areas under the Clean Punjab initiative. The sanitation drive will continue for all three days of Eid to maintain urban and rural hygiene standards.

The report highlighted that Lahore Division disposed of 35,000 tons of waste, followed by Bahawalpur with 14,000 tons, Faisalabad with 12,000 tons, Multan with 9,000 tons, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala with 8,000 tons each, Sargodha with 7,000 tons, Dera Ghazi Khan with 5,936 tons, Sahiwal with 4,406 tons, and Sialkot with 4,307 tons.

Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed stated that more than 6,000 complaints were received from citizens across the province, out of which over 5,000 were resolved immediately. Additionally, over 10 million environmentally friendly waste bags were distributed among the public to encourage proper disposal practices.

He added that the entire fleet of sanitation vehicles and machinery is being utilised at full capacity. Over 139,000 staff members remain on duty throughout the three days of Eid, while more than 36,000 vehicles have been engaged in the operation. To facilitate efficient collection, more than 3,000 temporary waste collection points have been set up across Punjab.