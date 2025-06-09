Scorching heat grips Punjab, Sindh; temperature soars up to 47 degrees

LAHORE (Dunya News) – On the second day of Eidul Azha, Punjab, including Lahore, and Sindh came under the grip of an intense heatwave.

According to the Meteorological Department, Lahore is experiencing an extreme rise in temperatures due to dry weather conditions. The mercury is expected to peak at 44°C, with a minimum temperature of 29°C on Sunday.

Officials have issued heatwave advisory for the next two days, warning that most areas of Punjab will continue to face severe heat and dry conditions, posing health risks for residents.

Forecasters predicted that from today until June 12, temperatures in central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, KP, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan could remain 5–7°C above normal, while upper Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan may see a 4–6°C rise above average.

The plains are expected to bear the brunt of this heatwave, with the hottest temperature recorded in Sibi, Balochistan at a sweltering 47°C on the previous day.

Authorities urged citizens to take precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid unnecessary sun exposure to protect themselves from the extreme weather.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, despite the presence of sea breeze, the weather remains hot and humid. The wind speed is expected to stay between 20–45 km/h, with the temperature peaking between 35–37°C. The minimum temperature recorded was 28.2°C.