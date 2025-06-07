Pakistan, Qatar vow to expand bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone call with the emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Saturday.

The prime minister conveyed his warm greetings and best wishes to the Amir and the brotherly people of Qatar on Eidul Azha.

The prime minister thanked the emir for Qatar's proactive diplomacy and constructive role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India during the recent crisis.

The two leaders also reiterated their common desire to expand ties between both countries, particularly through mutually beneficial trade and investment.

The emir of Qatar warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister's Eid greetings and conveyed his best wishes for the people of Pakistan.

Earlier, Pakistan and Malaysia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment, and culture.

The resolve was expressed during telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday.

The prime minister exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Both the leaders also prayed for peace and the safety of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.



