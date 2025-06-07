Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm resolve to deepen bilateral relations

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Malaysia reaffirm resolve to deepen bilateral relations

The prime minister exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 15:27:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple fields, including trade, investment, and culture.

The resolve was expressed during telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Malaysian counterpart Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday.

The prime minister exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

Both the leaders also prayed for peace and the safety of innocent Palestinians in Gaza.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to Malaysia for its support and balanced stance during the Pakistan-India crisis, calling for de-escalation and dialogue.

The prime minister underscored that Pakistan had always strived for regional peace and stability. However, it was left with no option but to respond swiftly and decisively to India's military aggression.

He further said that Pakistan had accepted the offer of a ceasefire understanding, brokered by the U.S. and other friendly countries, in the interest of regional peace and security.

He reiterated that Pakistan is ready for dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan has always strived for maintaining peace and security in the region and it was in this spirit that it had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India, brokered by the U.S. and other friendly countries.

The prime minister thanked Tajikistan for its balanced position calling for peace and dialogue, during the recent Pakistan-India crisis.

In his remarks, President Emomali Rahmon appreciated Pakistan's efforts for regional peace and security.

Both leaders also exchanged Eid greetings with each other.

