Sheikh Rashid calls for release of political prisoners from jails

The former interior minister offered Eid prayers at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 13:13:56 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid has warned that the country’s political situation is deteriorating.

Speaking to the media after offering Eidul Azha prayers in Rawalpindi, Sheikh Rashid said, “I extend Eid greetings to the entire Muslim world. I stand with PTI founder Imran Khan in 14 cases. Poor prisoners should be released from jails.”

He added that the administration did not allow street vendors to do business this time, and India could certainly act mischievously.

Rawalpindi Commissioner Aamir Khattak also offered Eid prayers at Liaquat Bagh.

