Omar Ayub says opposition to launch protest movement on Imran Khan's call

Pakistan Pakistan Omar Ayub says opposition to launch protest movement on Imran Khan's call

He said party leadership are imprisoned and are being punished for their loyalty to the PTI founder

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 13:22:32 PKT

HARIPUR (Dunya News) – Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan has said that a protest movement will be launched on the call given by and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Omar extended Eid greetings to fellow countrymen and the Hajj pilgrims.

He said that the PTI founder, Bushra Bibi and the entire party leadership are imprisoned and are being punished for their loyalty to the PTI founder.

The opposition leader said “everyone is being punished for loving Pakistan. Our struggle will bear fruit, and the PTI founder along with the party leadership will soon be among us. A protest movement will be launched on the PTI founder’s call, and our movement is still ongoing.”

He said the reference filed against him by the speaker of the National Assembly has been wrongly submitted. It has already been rejected by the Returning Officer in 2018 and 2024, as well as by the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad Bench. The reference has been filed without any evidence.

Omar stated that the people voted for the PTI founder in a show of their love him.

“My opponents are in panic and filing a reference without any valid point or evidence. I have 200 FIRs against me. Let them file another under the PECA,” he added.

The PTI leader said they think they can intimidate him. “But I am a soldier of Imran Khan. We will not back down from our stance.”