Rana Sana urges opposition to accept dialogue offer

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 13:05:13 PKT

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Special Assistant to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah has suggested the PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) to accept the Prime Minister's offer for dialogue as protest movements would not benefit it.

He was talking to media after offering Eid prayers here on Saturday.

Rana Sana said that the PTI was not in a position to launch any movement at the moment. The party leadership would put workers in trouble, he added.

Instead, “the opposition should accept the prime minister's offer for dialogue. They should rise above personal interests and come to the negotiating table in the greater interest of the country,” the special assistant continued.

He warned the PTI leadership that “national interest is far above political gimmicks.”

He stated that the opposition should first agree to a charter of economy. After that, “discussions can be held on political and other issues.”

About Indian aggression, Rana Sana said that India carried out an unprovoked attack considering Pakistan weak. “But the Pakistan Army gave a strong response and foiled their move.”

He said that the Pakistan Armed Forces gave such a strong reply that India was humiliated on the global level and Modi — who once considered Pakistan a subordinate state — is now hiding his face, while Pakistan has been recognised as a strong nation.