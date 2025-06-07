Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm commitment to expand trade, investment: PM

Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said he exchanged views on bilateral ties with the Saudi leadership.

Published On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 03:57:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said he exchanged views on bilateral ties with the Saudi leadership and reaffirmed shared commitment to expanding and deepening cooperation in trade, investment, and development.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said, "Honored to meet my dear brother, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during my official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the blessed occasion of Eid ul Adha."

"On behalf of the people of Pakistan and myself, I extended heartiest greetings to His Majesty Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud as well as to Royal Family and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on this auspicious occasion," he remarked.

He said he conveyed Pakistan’s deepest gratitude for the Kingdom’s positive and constructive role, under the leadership of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during the recent Pakistan-India crisis that led to the ceasefire understanding.

"We also exchanged views on Pak-Saudi bilateral ties and reaffirmed our shared commitment to expanding and deepening cooperation in trade, investment, and development -- aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Pakistan’s economic priorities," he added.

