PM Shehbaz performs Umrah during Saudi Arabia visit

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz performs Umrah during Saudi Arabia visit

PM Shehbaz performs Umrah during Saudi Arabia visit

Follow on Published On: Fri, 06 Jun 2025 15:43:14 PKT

JEDDAH (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed Umrah during his visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia along with a delegation. The Pakistani delegation performed Umrah and offered special prayers for the country's progress and prosperity, unity of the Muslim Ummah, and the oppressed people of Gaza.

Upon arrival in Jeddah, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was warmly received by Prince Saud bin Abdullah Al Jiluwi, Governor of Jeddah; Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan; Ahmed Farooq, Pakistan's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia; and other diplomatic officials.

The prime minister’s visit is scheduled for June 5 and 6, and he is spending Eidul Azha in Saudi Arabia. A special meeting will be held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

During the meeting, both leaders will discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in key areas including trade and investment, welfare of the Muslim Ummah, and regional peace and security.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also thank the Saudi leadership for their constructive role in easing the recent Pakistan-India tensions.



