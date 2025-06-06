Pakistan's stand on Kashmir has strengthened: Khawaja Asif

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty which is a violation of international law

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that Pakistan’s stand on Kashmir has further strengthened after winning the war with India.

India has suspended the Indus Water Treaty which is a violation of international law, he said while talking to a private television channel.

India cannot take the unilateral decision on Indus Water Treaty, he said. Pakistan has many options to raise the issue, he said.

In reply to a question about Kashmir issue, he said after winning the war with India, the Kashmir issue has become active.

Pakistani diplomatic mission led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is exposing Indian belligerent posture to the world.

India has unilaterally suspended Indus Waters Treaty, committing an attempt to weaponise waters against Pakistan. Indus Waters Treaty endured several tough times of conflict between the two countries. But BJP, which has hostile agenda against Pakistan, shut off the waters treaty, just to get political mileage as Behar elections are expected this November.

