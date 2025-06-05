Three drown in Malakand canal

MALAKAND (Dunya News) – An incident took place near Khatko Shah where four people, including a child, drowned in a canal.

Three of them lost their lives, while one managed to survive.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched an in time search and rescue operation.

During the operation, they pulled out three bodies and one injured person from the water.

The Rescue sources said the deceased and the injured had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Dargai for further procedures.

This heartbreaking incident has left the local community in shock.

Eyewitnesses said the victims were swept away by strong currents before anyone could help.

The authorities have advised people to stay away from canals, especially during the summer when many visit for relief from the heat.

It's yet another wake-up call for safety near open water.

