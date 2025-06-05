Disqualification plea filed against KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Disqualification plea filed against KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Petitioner challenges Rs 50 million grant to Lahore Bar, calls it misuse of provincial funds

Updated On: Thu, 05 Jun 2025 17:44:33 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A petition has been filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over the allocation of funds to the Lahore Bar Association.

The petition was submitted by Advocate Arsalan Afridi, who argued that CM Gandapur approved a grant of Rs 50 million for the Lahore Bar — a body based in Punjab — with the approval of the provincial cabinet.

The petitioner maintained that disbursing public funds from one province to another, without a declared emergency or natural disaster, constitutes a misuse of authority and a breach of constitutional responsibilities. He claimed such an act falls under the definition of bribery and violates the trust of the people of KP.

The petition pointed out that the province is already under severe financial strain, and using public money for non-essential purposes in another province contradicts the public mandate. It further added that this action violated Supreme Court rulings, constitutional limits, and the framework of the NFC (National Finance Commission) Award.

Calling for immediate legal action, the petition demands the ECP to declare the Chief Minister disqualified and denotify him from his provincial assembly seat.

It is to be recalled that the CM Gandapur belongs to the major opposition party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).