PM to leave for Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will depart for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir will also accompany him. During the visit, PM Shehbaz will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and express gratitude for Saudi support during the Pakistan-India tensions.

The meeting will also include discussions on trade and investment.

As per the Foreign Office, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and Information Minister Atta Tarar will also accompany the PM. 

The spokesperson further stated that PM Shehbaz will celebrate Eid in Saudi Arabia.
 

