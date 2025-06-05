Iran confirms murder of two Pakistanis in Sistan-Balochistan

(Web Desk) - Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson on Wednesday confirmed the killing of two Pakistanis in Iran’s volatile Sistan-Balochistan province, saying that efforts were underway to repatriate the bodies.

In a brief statement, the foreign office spokesperson said Iranian authorities have confirmed the killing of Pakistani nationals named Mujahid and Mohammed Faheem in Sistan-Baluchistan.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran is in “active communication” with Iranian authorities, who were extending the necessary support and assistance.

“Efforts are being made to repatriate the dead bodies as soon as necessary administrative and legal requirements are fulfilled,” he said.

Eight Pakistanis were killed in its Mehrestan County in April. The attack was claimed by the banned Balochistan National Army (BNA). Pakistan and Iran have had a history of rocky relations despite a number of commercial pacts.

Both countries are often at odds over instability on their shared porous border, routinely trading blame for not rooting out militancy.